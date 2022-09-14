Vedanta's Anil Agarwal feels his investment to build first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat will take our Indians from job seekers to job creators.
Branding India's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat by his company, as India's moment, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared his delight in a Linkedin post. He promises that his plant will help made semiconductors more affordable "And soon, you will be able to afford them at half the price!" Agarwal's claimed.
“This is India’s moment. We are the land of opportunity and I invite all youngsters to shoot for the stars…let’s go from being chip takers to chip makers."
Vedanta Group will be investing ₹1.54 lakh crore in ‘high-tech India’. Vedanta in a joint venture with Foxconn will set up India's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat. A sleepy eyed Anil Agarwal, who spent a flight journey wide awake sees this as a dream come true. “We have been working on this project for the last 10 years, and are finally one step closer to India’s own Silicon Valley."
The project will include display and semiconductor facilities near the largest city of Ahmedabad in the western state. According to a Reuters report, while lobbying for incentives, Vedanta had sought 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of land free of cost on a 99-year lease, and water and power at concessionary and fixed prices for 20 years in April.
In Agarwal's view, semiconductors are the new “oil" of our fast-moving digital economy. His post said, "a lot of you may already know what semiconductors are. I like to think of them as the brain of our electronics. They are present everywhere - in your TVs, laptops, automobiles, ACs, and your favourite smartphones."
By producing such tech in India, Agarwal believes “the company will open the door to millions of indirect jobs. Startups and entrepreneurs can use these chips as raw materials to produce their electronics - bringing down costs and making them affordable for every citizen of the country."
Agarwal says he wants nothing more than to see the country's youth, especially women, and their talent shine through the right resources and infrastructure, "This movement will soon take our Indians from job seekers to job creators," he stated.
