'Net job creators', Elon Musk backs immigrants as Trump halts H-1B work visas

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has expressed disappointment with US President Donald Trump's latest decision to temporarily suspend foreign work visas until the end of the year. Musk while replying to the story said, "very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad.."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also not happy over the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B, and said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.

“Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today," Indian-American Pichai said in a tweet hours after Trump issued his proclamation in this regard.

“Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," Pichai said.

In a separate statement, Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, slammed the latest move of the Trump administration.

“The latest travel ban is a new season of the same racist, xenophobic show put on by Donald Trump and Stephen Miller," she said.

“But Trump's transparent effort to rally his base and distract from his innumerable failures, including his disastrous response to COVID-19, will not work. Indeed, the courts will stop his unlawful actions targeting immigrants," Gupta said.

“Like the past versions of this overused script using a pandemic to justify white nationalist policies, it deserves to be cancelled," she said.

