‘Pharma needs more govt sops’

I think the biggest savings would come in areas like SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses), in how we promote to doctors, and the kind of advisers we have. We plan to adopt a more digital approach. Nobody has travelled in the last few months. We are now looking at how much of that travel is discretionary. How much can be held off longer. The truth lies somewhere in between what was before and what is now. We have started it as a stream within Lupin to look at embracing this new way of working. We also did it as an industry, along with Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance. We are looking to embrace this opportunity for the long term, so that we don’t need to have the same cost base we had in the past.