‘Premium homes saw an uptick in sales this year’

Sales of Provident projects have been stable but premium homes under the Puravankara brand have witnessed better uptick. Post-covid, we find that homebuyers looking for larger homes, more amenities and modern projects that are designed well. Provident homes are sold at a price range of ₹35-65 lakh, while Puravankara homes are around ₹75 lakh- 2 crore. In a ready premium villa project in Bengaluru, priced at ₹2-3 crore, we sold twice the number in September compared to sales in the past year. Two things played a role. Customers saw what we are eventually offering and they are also looking at villas and standalone homes.