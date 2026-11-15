Saudi Arabia scraps VA Tech Wabag's ₹2,332 crore project: What went wrong with the Yanbu tender?

Water technology company VA Tech Wabag has informed stock exchanges that the Saudi Water Authority has cancelled a tender for a 300 million litres per day (MLD) mega seawater desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. The project had earlier been awarded to the company.

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In a statement on Saturday, November 14, VA Tech Wabag said the cancellation was initiated by the client following internal administrative procedures. The company added that the decision was applicable to all participating bidders and was not related to any execution issues or technological non-compliance.

“Subsequent to the award, the company had completed the necessary formalities and executed the contract, which was submitted to the customer (Saudi Water Authority) for their counter-signature and formal commencement of the project. However, the customer has now notified all tender participants through the Etimad portal (Electronic Government Procurement and Tendering Platform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) that the said tender has been cancelled due to internal reasons attributable to the customer,” Va Tech Wabag said.

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The development comes at a time when the company has reported strong financial performance and secured major contracts in India and international markets, taking its overall order book beyond ₹20,000 crore.

Why did Saudi Arabia cancel the desalination project? The cancelled contract involved the design, engineering, supply, construction and commissioning of a 300 MLD mega seawater desalination plant at Yanbu in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

VA Tech Wabag said it was in the process of approaching the customer to obtain further clarity on the reasons behind the cancellation and understand the next course of action.

The company clarified that the cancellation was a broader decision covering all participating bidders and was not attributable to any shortcomings in its project execution capabilities or technology.

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The development highlights the risks associated with large infrastructure projects, particularly those involving government authorities and sovereign entities, where administrative or policy-related decisions can affect project awards.

Order book remains above ₹ 20,000 crore Despite the cancellation, VA Tech Wabag said its underlying order book continues to be supported by recent contract wins across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The company's total order book crossed ₹20,000 crore, while its net cash-positive position exceeded ₹1,000 crore in the first half of FY27.

The strong order pipeline provides visibility into future business activity, even as the company assesses the impact of the Saudi project cancellation.

Major Reliance Industries contract boosts order pipeline

In October 2026, VA Tech Wabag secured a mega contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for a 302 MLD seawater desalination plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

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The project is among the company's significant recent domestic contract wins and strengthens its presence in the industrial water treatment and desalination segment.

The company has also secured major contracts in the GCC region, including projects in Kuwait, supporting its geographical diversification strategy.

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Revenue and profit register strong growth in H1 FY27 VA Tech Wabag reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,887 crore in the first half of FY27, marking a 20% year-on-year increase.

Its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 29% year-on-year to ₹194.7 crore during the same period.

The growth in revenue and profitability, coupled with an order book exceeding ₹20,000 crore and a net cash-positive balance sheet, provides support to its business outlook.

While the cancellation of the Yanbu project represents a setback in its international order pipeline, the company's diversified portfolio and recent contract wins in domestic industrial water and overseas municipal infrastructure could help cushion the impact on its overall business performance.

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