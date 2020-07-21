‘Stay calm’: Walmart trains staff how to deal with the maskless customers

Workers at Walmart and other food retailers have said they’re reluctant to engage with maskless customers, fearful that such an encounter could turn confrontational or even violent, as it has already in recent weeks. Although top health experts recommend wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of the virus, the issue of whether to wear one has swelled into a culture war, especially since President Donald Trump hasn’t made mask wearing a habit himself. He has since tweeted a photo of himself in a mask, calling the act of wearing one patriotic.