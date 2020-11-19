‘Tata Steel UK’s future is at risk without govt support’

When we look at our European strategy, in the Netherlands, there’s an interested buyer and it will help us deleverage while giving the asset a long-term future as part of a group that’s focused on technology and product in the Europe. Over the years, our UK footprint has shrunk from 10 million tonnes per annum to 3 mtpa. Port Talbot is among the best steel assets in the UK, but despite that, it has its own challenges, both structurally and operationally. (For instance), in the UK, energy costs are much higher. Because of these reasons, we have struggled in the UK despite our best efforts. We have now come close to a position where the business can be cash-neutral and we are in conversation with the government. We believe that as a shareholder, we have done a lot over the last 10-12 years. We have not gone to the government in the past. But we have reached the stage where unless there is government support, the long-term future of the site will always be at risk. Port Talbot is important for the manufacturing ecosystem in the UK. This site produces a lot of steel for the auto, construction and packaging industries in the UK.