If there is one lesson to take away from this consequential work, it is best summed up in a quote by the successful football coach, Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant: ‘It’s not the will to win that matters - everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.’ It can be difficult, in the heat of a crisis, to keep focused on the long term, but it is essential. The pandemic didn’t alter the course of the world so much as accelerate it along the path it was already on, especially when it comes to questions we can no longer avoid - whether it is the pivotal nature of technology in the era we enter, our relationship to the planet or the roles of our public, private and civil society institutions.