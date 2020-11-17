'Thrilled': What Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Moderna vaccine results

Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday congratulated Moderna after the company announced that preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. Pfizer CEO Bourla tweeted that he is thrilled to hear the good news, and further added, "Our companies share a common goal – defeating this dreaded disease – and today we congratulate everyone at Moderna and share in the joy of their encouraging results."

Moderna Inc announced on Monday that the independent NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, has shown that the company's experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing novel coronavirus.

Earlier last week, CEO Bourla had wished Moderna luck for successful completion of their results.

"Excited to hear the news that @moderna_tx has reached its #COVID19 case count. Wishing them luck with their results. The world needs multiple breakthroughs to end this horrible pandemic."

The results come one week after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data. Moderna, which went public in 2018, has received nearly $1 billion in research and development funding from the US government and has a deal worth $1.5 billion to supply 100 million doses.