Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest Information Technology (IT) company, announced the results for quarter ended in June. The company reported 13.81% year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹7,008 crore for the June quarter. "The revenue impact of the pandemic played out broadly along the lines we had anticipated at the start of the quarter," TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said. The revenue in constant currency terms witnessed a drop of 6.3% cent on year-on-year basis. The board recommended an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.