0 to 10,000 in 3 years: Birla sets ambitious target for new paints business
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expects the group’s paints business to become profitable with ₹10,000 crore in annual revenue in three years of full-scale operations
Birla also said the group remained committed to Vodafone Idea and efforts were on to get investors for the debt-ridden telecom company
Panipat: Aditya Birla Group expects its new paints business to turn profitable in three years, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said, as the conglomerate marked its entry into the rapidly expanding ₹80,000-crore Indian decorative paints market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message