10 banks make the cut for LIC IPO mandate

Mumbai: Ten investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have made it to the list of investment banks that will manage India largest ever initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corp of India, said two people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

These ten banks, including SBI Capital, JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Bank of America, Nomura and JP Morgan, were selected from among 16 banks after presentations made by the banks on Thursday.

Mint reported 11 August that eighteen investment banks are competing to manage the LIC initial share sale. Two of these banks did not make the cut for the round of presentations.

The banks were scored on various parameters such as past experience of handling IPOs of over ₹5,000 crore in size, expertise in life insurance, qualification of team members, marketing strategy, strength in drawing retail participation and global distribution capabilities. Banks also had to indicate the valuation approaches to be followed in determining the IPO price, along with an estimated value. A mere 10% stake in LIC is estimated to be worth at least ₹1 trillion, which will make it one of the most valuable companies in India, Mint reported earlier.

Unlike in the past when banks would quote as low as ₹1 to bag marquee government divestment deals, in the case of the LIC IPO, a minimum fee of ₹1 crore has been fixed for each bank in the final syndicate.

To elicit wider retail investor participation, the government has decided to bear the expenses relating to the payment of brokerage to brokers. The brokerage will be 0.35% on allotment to retail investors, 0.15% on allotment to non-institutional investors and 0.25% on allotment to eligible staff or policyholders out of quota reserved for them. Processing fees for UPI and ASBA (application supported by blocked account) will also be borne by LIC or the government, given the expectation of large retail participation.

Mint reported in June that in the run-up to the LIC IPO, the government plans to bring in a clutch of anchor investors to invest up to ₹25,000 crore in LIC’s shares. The country’s largest insurer will also undergo a change in its board structure and adopt new accounting norms before the IPO.

