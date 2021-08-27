10 banks make the cut for LIC IPO mandate

The banks were scored on various parameters such as past experience of handling IPOs of over ₹5,000 crore in size, expertise in life insurance, qualification of team members, marketing strategy, strength in drawing retail participation and global distribution capabilities. Banks also had to indicate the valuation approaches to be followed in determining the IPO price, along with an estimated value. A mere 10% stake in LIC is estimated to be worth at least ₹1 trillion, which will make it one of the most valuable companies in India, Mint reported earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}