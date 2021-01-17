$10 billion milestone puts us in league of big 10 services firms: HCL CEO

Vietnam came in as a good location for our engineering services and for catering to the Asia Pacific and Japan markets, Vietnam is a very strong base so these were the reasons driving the selection. Even in the US we continue to expand near shore so it is a constant evolution of delivery footprint. We cannot afford to focus on one geography or one country. We want to be there in all the top 15 IT spending countries of the world that contribute 85% of the global IT spend, some of them not necessarily now. At least in 12 of the 15 countries we can make a big impact through our service offerings and that is what is driving some of our expansion plans.