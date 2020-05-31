10 interesting facts about SpaceX's first crew launch

Elon Musk owned SpaceX has registered itself in history books after successfully launching two NASA astronauts to space towards the International Space Station (ISS). This was done by using the company’s re-usable Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew Dragon capsule sat on top of the Falcon 9 and was detached after a successful launch. The US space agency on Sunday said the mission is an important step to expand human exploration to deeper space missions.