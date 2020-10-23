100% growth in orders during festive season sale, says Myntra

Myntra said that 51 per cent of shoppers on its platform were women. "With tier 2 and 3 cities emerging strong during the event, tier 3 cities have witnessed a 180 per cent growth in new shoppers as compared to the previous edition. Using our omnichannel network, with over 1,000 stores and 100 brands, we have been able to fulfill customer deliveries in close to around 11,000 pincodes," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said in a statement.