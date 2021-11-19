10club acquires 3 e-commerce firms operating in lawn and garden segment

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

E-commerce roll up firm 10club on Friday said that it has acquired three e-commerce firms operating in the lawn and garden segment for an undisclosed amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firms that have been acquired are Kraftseeds, Gate Garden and Kriti Kalash. With these acquisitions, 10club expects to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $50 million. The employees of all the three firms will join 10club thereby raising its headcount by over eight-fold to 400 from 48 at present.

The firms that have been acquired are Kraftseeds, Gate Garden and Kriti Kalash. With these acquisitions, 10club expects to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $50 million. The employees of all the three firms will join 10club thereby raising its headcount by over eight-fold to 400 from 48 at present.

"We are extremely bullish on the home category and the acquisition of three strong brands in the lawn and garden segment gives us a strong foothold and more importantly will complement the six new acquisitions that we will announce shortly.

"With these acquisitions, we will be clocking a revenue of over $50 million in the home category alone," 10club co-founder and COO Deepak Nair said in a statement.

Earlier this year, 10club had raised a seed round of $40 million which saw participation from HeyDay, PDS International, Class 5 Global among others

All the three brands acquired by 10club specialise in seeds, soil, flower bulbs, manure, planters, tools and every other kind of equipment a consumer might need for their home gardening needs.

According to 10club, lawn and garden segment saw an unprecedented spike during the pandemic, as people stayed home and looked for ways to make their homes feel fresh, while cultivating hobbies that relieve stress and improved their homes and the company believes that this trend is here to stay.

"We are very excited to partner with the founders on growing these brands to be India's first home-grown gardening brand with a national imprint. We intend to work with the founders on increasing their online presence, bringing in operational and marketing expertise to scale them up sustainably," 10club partner growth Mona Adurty Bagheria said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.