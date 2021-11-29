BENGALURU : E-commerce aggregator, 10club, on Monday said that it has acquired sports and fitness equipment provider, Aurion.

10club will work with Aurion to explore and develop various avenues for exponential growth. This marks 10club’s third acquisition in the sports and fitness category after Skudgear and Rapidotzz.

Founded by brothers Harkirat Singh and Satvinder Singh, Aurion offers customers ankle weights, gym belts, medicine balls, dumbbells, skipping ropes and other such training and fitness equipment.

“Sports & Fitness is one of the fastest-growing categories in our country. With its in-house product development capabilities and intrinsic understanding of the sports goods market, Aurion is well-positioned to achieve further scale in this category. We, at 10club, are very excited to partner with Satvinder and Harkirat in realising their dream of building a large “Made in India" sports brand," said Deepak Nair, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), 10club.

Started as an offline play, Aurion has been selling its products on e-commerce Amazon since 2013.

“We started by selling one product on Amazon years ago and today we have built an enterprise that develops some of the highest quality products in the sport category in India. We have always dreamt of growing Aurion to an ₹200-300 crore brand and we are excited to embark on that journey with 10club," said Harkirat Singh and Satvinder Singh, founders Aurion, in a statement.

Earlier this year, 10club had raised $40 million in what is touted to be one of the largest seed rounds raised by an Indian startup.

10Club partners with entrepreneurs to grow and scale the businesses by using a centralized platform model.

It has already acquired six brands across sport, home, lawn, gardening and baby categories. Earlier this month, the company announced that it has acquired three home grown brands including Kraftseeds, Gate Garden and Kriti Kalash, to further its play in the lawn and gardening space.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.