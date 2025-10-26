Similarly, Gurugram-based Pronto, founded in 2024 by former Bain Capital investor Anjali Sardana, promises trained professionals at customers’ doors in under 10 minutes. The startup reported full bookings across all slots during the two weeks leading up to Diwali. “Demand was higher than we had expected," Sardana said. “Every day during that period, all our booking slots were taken, and we had to stop accepting new requests."