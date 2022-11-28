11 seconds: 110 metre-high chimney of Tata Steel plant demolished. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM IST
The task was executed by South Africa's Edifice Engineering India supported by J Demolition Company
The task was executed by South Africa's Edifice Engineering India supported by J Demolition Company
Jamshedpur : A 110-metre-high, 27-year-old chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished in 11 seconds on Sunday. “Watch the video of the 110-metre-tall chimney demolition at the #TataSteel Jamshedpur Works - a feat of #engineering excellence!" Tata Steel tweeted along with the video.