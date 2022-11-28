Jamshedpur : A 110-metre-high, 27-year-old chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished in 11 seconds on Sunday. “Watch the video of the 110-metre-tall chimney demolition at the #TataSteel Jamshedpur Works - a feat of #engineering excellence!" Tata Steel tweeted along with the video.

"The 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney of battery number 5 of the Jamshedpur plant was demolished using the implosion method, which made the demolition process safe for workers. It also saved time and was environment friendly too. The smoke tower was demolished within 11 seconds," Vice President of Tata Steel Plant, Avneesh Gupta said.

The task was executed by South Africa's Edifice Engineering India supported by J Demolition Company. It is the same company that demolished Noida's twin towers on August 28.

The demolition of this chimney was followed by the use of 'Water curtains' to control the dust and 'Trenches with berms' were also deployed to absorb vibration. The use of 'Steel wraps' further prevented the debris from getting scattered, Tata Steel said in a series of tweets.

The demolition of this chimney was followed by the use of 'Water curtains' to control the dust and 'Trenches with berms' were also deployed to absorb vibration. The use of 'Steel wraps' further prevented the debris from getting scattered, Tata Steel said in a series of tweets.



Tata Steel's VP, Avneesh Gupta further said that the demolition took place successfully and in a planned manner as it fell down zero-degree, did not cause any loss of lives and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner too.