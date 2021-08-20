12 Indian firms in Hurun Global 500 list; Wipro, Asian Paints, HCL new entrants

Country-wise, India rose above Australia to 9th with 12 companies on the list. Mumbai had the highest representation with eight city-based companies featuring in the list, followed by two from Bengaluru and one each from Noida and New Delhi. Financial services and software and services led the way, with four companies, followed by telecommunications with two Indian firms on the Hurun Global 500 list.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}