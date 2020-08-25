15% of users in India may switch to JioMeet for video calls: survey

BENGALURU : A small percentage of people are considering to shift to JioMeet, which rivals the likes of WhatsApp and Zoom, after telecom giant Reliance Jio announced its entry in the Indian video conferencing space through the service in July. This comes as several users have started leveraging video calls to connect even professionally after the coronavirus outbreak. Students, especially those in senior school, are reportedly spending 10-12 hours on group video calls, including classes, after school tuitions, and group projects, according to the survey. Applications such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet are largely being used by many schools for online classes.

A survey by social media platform LocalCircles said 15% of Indians said they are willing to switch to JioMeet soon, but highlighted issues such as difficulty to use or the lack of features. At present, India’s video conference market is dominated by WhatsApp and Zoom, with more than 62% of the respondents preferring these apps to video conference. About 11% of the respondents said they used Microsoft Teams, 5% used Skype, and 13% said they prefer Google Meet or Hangout. Only 4% of the respondents said they use Jio Meet. The survey received more than 35,000 responses from 247 districts, with 49% of the respondents from tier 1 cities and 32% from tier 2 cities. The survey also highlighted that currently 37% of the respondents said they spend less than an hour each week on group video calls, while 28% said they spend around 1-4 hours. Only 20% said they spend more than 8 hours per week on such apps.

This is a significant change from the pre-covid usage where usage of group video calls was limited to some corporates and small businesses.

With the Personal Data Protection Bill awaiting Parliament’s approval and rules being drafted for non-personal data handling, it will soon become important for all consumer-facing applications to see where the data for video calls is being stored. Platforms such as Zoom provide a facility of recording the video call so that it can be made available for later use or for record keeping.

The survey shows that 70% of group video call users want any recording of their calls to be stored in India. According to the survey, 56% of the users said they will switch providers if the service provider doesn’t comply while 14% said while storing data in India was critical, they won’t switch providers.

