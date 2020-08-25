15% of users in India may switch to JioMeet for video calls: survey

A survey by social media platform LocalCircles said 15% of Indians said they are willing to switch to JioMeet soon, but highlighted issues such as difficulty to use or the lack of features. At present, India’s video conference market is dominated by WhatsApp and Zoom, with more than 62% of the respondents preferring these apps to video conference. About 11% of the respondents said they used Microsoft Teams, 5% used Skype, and 13% said they prefer Google Meet or Hangout. Only 4% of the respondents said they use Jio Meet. The survey received more than 35,000 responses from 247 districts, with 49% of the respondents from tier 1 cities and 32% from tier 2 cities. The survey also highlighted that currently 37% of the respondents said they spend less than an hour each week on group video calls, while 28% said they spend around 1-4 hours. Only 20% said they spend more than 8 hours per week on such apps.