NEW DELHI: 1mg, an Indian digital consumer healthcare platform and online pharmacy, has signed an agreement with B Medical Systems, a global player of vaccine cold chain equipment, for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines for its immunisation drives across the country.

Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will supply ultra-low freezers and transport boxes to 1mg for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines.

1mg has secured several thousands of vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for vaccination drives across the country.

These vaccines need specialised storage and, in some cases they need a storage temperature as low as -18 °C or less. “1mg wants to be at the forefront of covid-19 vaccination drive in the country by leveraging our strong network and partnerships. We will ensure highest standards of cold chain maintenance," said Varun Mimani, VP Supply Chain, 1mg.

B Medical Systems has more than 40 years of experience in vaccine cold chain. The company claims to offer products that can store any covid-19 vaccine and has been supporting the covid-19 vaccination campaigns across the world. B Medical Systems recently started its India operations and is ramping up production to meet demand for its cold chain products including vaccine refrigerators and vaccine transport boxes.

"Vaccines are thermosensitive. Hence a highly reliable cold chain is critical to maintain the potency of these vaccines. Our products will ensure that none of the vials are exposed to temperature excursions and vaccines are administered in its fullest potency. Our remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is an end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.

