Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >1mg partners B Medical Systems for cold chain solution for covid vaccine drive

1mg partners B Medical Systems for cold chain solution for covid vaccine drive

Premium
These vaccines need specialised storage and, in some cases they need a storage temperature as low as -18 °C or less. (File Photo)
1 min read . 01:00 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • 1mg has secured several thousands of vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for vaccination drives across the country

NEW DELHI: 1mg, an Indian digital consumer healthcare platform and online pharmacy, has signed an agreement with B Medical Systems, a global player of vaccine cold chain equipment, for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines for its immunisation drives across the country.

NEW DELHI: 1mg, an Indian digital consumer healthcare platform and online pharmacy, has signed an agreement with B Medical Systems, a global player of vaccine cold chain equipment, for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines for its immunisation drives across the country.

Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will supply ultra-low freezers and transport boxes to 1mg for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines.

Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will supply ultra-low freezers and transport boxes to 1mg for storage and transport of covid-19 vaccines.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1mg has secured several thousands of vaccine doses and has signed up with several corporates, residential societies, and local clinics for vaccination drives across the country.

These vaccines need specialised storage and, in some cases they need a storage temperature as low as -18 °C or less. “1mg wants to be at the forefront of covid-19 vaccination drive in the country by leveraging our strong network and partnerships. We will ensure highest standards of cold chain maintenance," said Varun Mimani, VP Supply Chain, 1mg.

B Medical Systems has more than 40 years of experience in vaccine cold chain. The company claims to offer products that can store any covid-19 vaccine and has been supporting the covid-19 vaccination campaigns across the world. B Medical Systems recently started its India operations and is ramping up production to meet demand for its cold chain products including vaccine refrigerators and vaccine transport boxes.

"Vaccines are thermosensitive. Hence a highly reliable cold chain is critical to maintain the potency of these vaccines. Our products will ensure that none of the vials are exposed to temperature excursions and vaccines are administered in its fullest potency. Our remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is an end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China’s regulatory moves knock Chinese tech stocks

Premium

How mutations have shaped the Covid-19 pandemic

Premium

What procurement data tells us about India’s farm law opposition

Premium

Is IIFL Home Finance’s NCD a good option for investors?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!