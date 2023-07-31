2 Adani energy arms show mixed Q1 results

MUMBAI : Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), previously known as Adani Transmission Ltd, on Monday, reported mixed financial results for the first quarter of FY2024.

Adani Green Energy’s consolidated net profit increased by 50.5% year-on-year to ₹322 crore from ₹214 crore in the previous year, while its revenue rose by 41.3% to ₹2,404 crore from ₹1,701 crore in Q1 FY2023.

AGEL’s Ebitda from power supply increased by 53% year-on-year to ₹1,938 crore, with a high Ebitda margin of 92.5%.

Despite impressive performance, the company also recorded a one-time loss of ₹50 crore during the April-June quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We aim to grow our renewable power capacity to 45 GW by 2030 through Solar, Wind and Solar-Wind hybrid solutions as major contributors," said Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy.

“To enable integration of renewables in grid, round-the-clock solutions with long-term clean storage structures such as pumped hydro will be critical part of solution mix, contributing to a greener future and underscore our dedication to combating climate change challenges," he said.

Adani Energy Solutions’ net profit decreased by 5.9% year-on-year to ₹175.1 crore from ₹186 crore a year ago, while revenue increased by 17% to ₹3,663.9 crore as against ₹3,131.9 crore in Q1 FY2023. The company’s Ebitda rose 4% year-on-year to ₹1,378 crore.

“AESL is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the T&D sector. AESL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," said Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions.

Both companies attributed their strong results to the growth in their renewable energy businesses. AGEL added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW wind power plants in the first quarter of FY2024, taking its total operational capacity to 8,316 MW and AESL added 550 circuit km (ckm) to its transmission network in the quarter ended June, taking the total network to 19,778 ckm.

AGEL’s other income increased to ₹228 crore during the June quarter from ₹66 crore in the year-ago period, while AESL’s other income decreased to ₹108.34 crore in Q1 FY2024 from ₹117.86 crore in Q1 FY2023.

The companies’ stocks have both been hit hard by the recent sell-off in the broader market, over the past year, the AGEL stock has lost 50% and the AESL’s stock has lost 73.6%, even though the broader market index Nifty 50 gained at least 15%.

AGEL has cash profit up by 55% YoY at ₹1,051 crore during April-Jun from ₹680 crore in the previous year and The AESL’s consolidated cash profit of ₹649 crore during the quarter was 11% lower YoY due to the one-time tax impact of ₹65 crore on dividend from its subsidiary AEML and additional cash out go of Rs. 20 Cr for hedging cost on moving to CCS from option contracts.

AGEL’s market capitalization is ₹1.73 trillion, while AESL’s market capitalization is ₹91,671.2 crore.

Shares of Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions ended marginally up at ₹1093.3 and ₹820.70 apiece on the NSE.

.