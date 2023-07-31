2 Adani energy arms show mixed Q1 results

2 Adani energy arms show mixed Q1 results3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Adani Green Energy’s consolidated net profit increased by 50.5% year-on-year to ₹322 crore from ₹214 crore in the previous year, while its revenue rose by 41.3% to ₹2,404 crore from ₹1,701 crore in Q1 FY2023.
MUMBAI : Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), previously known as Adani Transmission Ltd, on Monday, reported mixed financial results for the first quarter of FY2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×