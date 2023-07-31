2 Adani energy arms show mixed Q1 results

AGEL has cash profit up by 55% YoY at ₹1,051 crore during April-Jun from ₹680 crore in the previous year and The AESL’s consolidated cash profit of ₹649 crore during the quarter was 11% lower YoY due to the one-time tax impact of ₹65 crore on dividend from its subsidiary AEML and additional cash out go of Rs. 20 Cr for hedging cost on moving to CCS from option contracts.

