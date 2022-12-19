2 key bills to become law by Aug: Vaishnaw

“We’re targeting a comprehensive legal regulatory framework having three horizontals; the telecom bill, which is for the carrier; the digital personal data protection bill, which is focused around enforcing citizens’ privacy rights; and the digital India bill, which will look at everything else. On top of these, there will be multiple sectoral-focused regulations. We should be able to complete this exercise in 14-16 months. The two bills put up for consultations should pass the Parliament by July-August," he said, referring to the draft telecom bill and draft digital personal data protection bill that was put up for public consultations, with extended deadlines, for stakeholder comments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}