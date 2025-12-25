$20 billion, all cash! Inside Nvidia's biggest Christmas shopping spree ever to acquire Trump Jr-backed AI chip maker

In 2019, Jensen Huang's Nvidia bought Israeli chip designer Mellanox for a little less than $7 billion, making hat its biggest acquisition at the time. Cut to now, the AI chipmaker has signed a $20 billion deal to buy assets from artificial intelligence startup Groq in an all-cash acquisition — its largest purchase to date, according to a CNBC report.

Under the deal, Nvidia will buy Groq's every asset excluding its nascent Groq cloud business, which will continue to operate “without disruption”, the startup which makes AI accelerator chips said in a blog post, without giving the financial details of the transaction.

Disruptive CEO Alexis Davis, who led Groq's latest financing round in September, told CNBC that the deal came together quickly.

What is Nvidia buying from Groq? In its blog post, Groq said Nvidia will acquire its inference technology, for which both the companies have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement. However, it did not disclose the transactional value of the deal.

Under the deets of the agreement, Groq founder and CEO Jonathan Ross and the company's president Sunny Madra along with other senior leaders will join Nvidia to “help advance and scale the licensed technology”, as per the blog post.

Nvidia is acquiring Groq's assets just three months after the AI startup raised $750 million at a valuation of around $6.9 billion from investors including Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, Cisco, Samsung, Altimeter and 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr is a partner.

Disruptive CEO Alexis Davis, who has invested about half a billion since Groq's foundation in 2016, told CNBC that Nvidia is buying everything except the company's cloud business.

Groq in its blog post said “GroqCloud will continue to operate without interruption.”