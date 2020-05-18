In addition, the regulatory burden is higher for smaller companies. Economists have long believed that onerous regulatory regimes hurt smaller companies more than larger ones. As highlighted, a newly incorporated Indian company has to obtain registrations under at least seven regulators and file a minimum of 18 to a maximum of 69 returns a year Clearly, smaller players, with limited resources, must spend relatively more resources than the larger ones. Similarly, the cost of adapting to GST was negligible for a leviathan like Asian Paints but far more significant for a smaller paint company with a fraction of Asian Paints' market share.