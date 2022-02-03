$200 billion loss in a day: Facebook owner Meta set for record market wipeout

Shares in the social media giant slumped as much as 22% in premarket trading after it gave a forecast for the first quarter that missed estimates amid stagnating user growth and increasing competition from TikTok

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is set to shed about $200 billion in market value, in what would be one of the biggest one-day market capitalization wipeouts for any company on record. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares in the social media giant slumped as much as 22% in premarket trading after it gave a forecast for the first quarter that missed estimates amid stagnating user growth and increasing competition from TikTok. If those losses hold, Meta could see nearly $200 billion in value wiped out -- more than the current market capitalizations of 460 of the S&P 500's members.

Shares in the social media giant slumped as much as 22% in premarket trading after it gave a forecast for the first quarter that missed estimates amid stagnating user growth and increasing competition from TikTok. If those losses hold, Meta could see nearly $200 billion in value wiped out -- more than the current market capitalizations of 460 of the S&P 500's members.

Meta’s drop also dragged social media peers Twitter Inc., Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. lower in U.S. premarket trading and put pressure on Nasdaq 100 Index futures. The tech-heavy gauge looks set to end a four-day rally prompted by good earnings from companies including Alphabet Inc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta was trading 19% lower at $260.55 as of 4:35 a.m. in New York.

