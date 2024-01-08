₹2,000 per seat to be charged by IndiGo in select categories. Details here
The prices which ranged from 150 to 1500 have been revised and now range from ₹150 to ₹2000, an increase of 33% at the upper end
The country's largest carrier by fleet and market share,IndiGo has now increased the seat-selection charges by upto ₹2000. The charges started reflecting on its booking engine late last week and have been updated on its website today as reported by Hindustan Times.
