₹2,000 per seat to be charged by IndiGo in select categories. Details here

The country's largest carrier by fleet and market share,IndiGo has now increased the seat-selection charges by upto ₹2000. The charges started reflecting on its booking engine late last week and have been updated on its website today as reported by Hindustan Times .

The prices which ranged from 150 to 1500 have been revised and now range from ₹150 to ₹2000, an increase of 33% at the upper end. IndiGo brands some of its seats as “XL", these seats come with extra legroom or in the case of the first row seats, ease in terms of deplaning early.

Earlier, IndiGo announced the withdrawal of fuel charge that was collected from passengers, a move that will reduce airfares by up to ₹1,000 on certain long routes.

In the wake of a spike in jet fuel prices, the airline started levying the fuel charge on each domestic and international ticket from October 6, 2023. The quantum of the fuel charge varied from ₹300 to up to ₹1,000 depending on the distance.

The airline, which is expanding its operations, said the fuel charge has been withdrawn with effect from January 4, due to the recent reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions," IndiGo said in a statement.

Fuel cost accounts for a significant chunk of a carrier's operational costs.

Last year, IndiGo was also the first Indian carrier to announce that they would levy fuel charge to offset the spike in ATF prices. With the removal of the fuel charge, the overall ticket price for an IndiGo passenger will come down by at least ₹300 and up to ₹1,000.

The fuel charge was introduced from October 6, 2023. IndiGo is the country's largest airline. In November 2023, IndiGo carried 78.76 lakh passengers and had a domestic market share of 61.8 per cent, as per official data.

*With Agency Inputs

