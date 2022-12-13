2,022 TKM of new lines laid this fiscal: railways

2,022 TKM of new lines laid this fiscal: railways1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
- During this financial year till date, 109 TKM of new line, 102 TKM of gauge conversion and 1,811TKM of multi tracking has been completed
NEW DELHI :The Railways on Tuesday said it has completed 2,022 track kilometres (TKM) of new lines, gauge conversion and multi-tracking projects in the current financial year till date.
“During this Financial Year till 12 December 2022, Railways has completed 2,022 track kilometres (TKM) of New lines, Gauge conversion and multi tracking projects," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
During this financial year till date, 109 TKM of New Line, 102 TKM of Gauge Conversion and 1,811TKM of multi tracking has been completed. However, during last financial year this figure was reached during first week of March 2022.
“During 2009-14 average doubling commissioning was 375 km/year. This increased to 1,394 km/year during 2014-22. Last year till November 756 km doubling/multi-tracking was achieved which has gone upto 1,930 km this year," it said.
Indian Railways (IR) achieved a commissioning of 2000 km in the month of March of last year and current FY 2022-23, IR has crossed this target in 2nd week of December. Last year IR has achieved highest commissioning of 2,904 km.
According to the ministry, Indian Railways has been working in the pursuit of reducing the unit cost of logistics to minimum. Of late, rail infrastructure projects related with Railway tracks have been given big push and as a result, a trend is clearly visible.
Progress of Railway track projects i.e. New Lines, Gauge conversion and multi-tracking (doubling/tripling) has shot up more than double as compared to same period last year, it said.