2023 likely a decisive year for VIL as third largest telecom player: Key factors

The year 2023 is seen to be a decisive year for Vodafone Idea (VIL) as the third-largest player in the Indian telecom industry. Among the key monitorable for the sector in the current year are data adoption, tariff hike-led revenue growth, and 5G rollouts. VIL's financial crisis pertains and that may lead to market share loss for the company. Airtel is expected to lead the tariff war while peers, on the other hand, any development on Reliance Jio's public offer will be keenly watched.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}