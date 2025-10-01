2025 rich list in charts: Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani, 24 new billionaires emerge
Summary
Mukesh Ambani surpassed Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in 2025, the latest Hurun India Rich List showed. However, seven of the 10 wealthiest Indians saw their net worth fall this year.
Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani reclaimed the title of India's richest person from Gautam Adani in 2025 because of a sharper erosion in Adani's net worth, according to an annual list published by Hurun India on Wednesday.
