Next year likely to bring more clarity for M A deals: Investec officials
SummaryAnnually, the Indian market has seen M&A and private equity activity remain range-bound at $60-100 billion over the last several years. This is likely to continue, and PE investments across manufacturing, capital goods, defence, packaging, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and IT services will play out.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are likely to get a boost in 2025 on the back of increased political clarity after a year of key national elections globally and a cooling initial public offering (IPO) market, top executives at Investec Bank Plc said in an interview with the Mint.