2026 layoffs news: Which companies are planning job cuts as Amazon is set to trim workforce? Check details

With just over 20 days into 2026, several companies are already planning job cuts. Major companies, including Amazon, aim to cut thousands of corporate jobs across various divisions, potentially marking its largest layoffs yet. Ericsson plans to eliminate 1,600 jobs in Sweden to stay competitive, while FedEx will cut 500 jobs in France but also create new positions. Citigroup and BlackRock have announced significant layoffs.

Here's a list of companies planning layoffs recently —

Amazon E-commerce giant Amazon is set to cut thousands of corporate jobs next week as part of its workforce reduction strategy, Reuters reported on 22 January, citing two people familiar with the matter.

These layoffs, possibly the company's largest, are expected to affect white-collar roles across divisions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), the People Experience and Technology unit (human resources), Prime Video, and retail. However, the report indicated that the plans might change.

Ericsson Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson, earlier this month, announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs in its home country of Sweden, a move aimed at maintaining the company's competitive position, the firm said in a press release. The company expects to continue laying off employees as part of its cost-cutting and restructuring efforts, CEO Borje Ekholm said on Friday.

“You have seen that we have reduced the headcount, for example, by 5,000 over the past year, and we expect to continue reducing headcount going forward,” Reuters quoted Ekholm during a post-earnings call.

Fedex On Friday, US parcel delivery company FedEx announced a strategic overhaul of its French domestic operations, including a plan to cut up to 500 jobs and invest about 78 million euros ($91.58 million).

FedEx plans to streamline its internal structure by cutting its station count from 103 to 86. This move aims to simplify the distribution network and eliminate unnecessary infrastructure across the country.

Although job cuts are part of the plan, the reorganisation is also expected to create over 770 new full-time and part-time roles. FedEx stated that employees affected by layoffs would be given priority consideration for these new positions.

Citigroup Banking giant Citigroup is expected to lay off approximately 1,000 employees this month as CEO Jane Fraser aims to reduce costs and boost returns.

The current round of job cuts at Citigroup is part of the company's plan, which was announced two years ago, to eliminate 20,000 jobs by the end of 2026, according to a Bloomberg report citing people aware of the development.

Met Opera The Metropolitan Opera of New York announced a round of layoffs on Tuesday as it struggles financially, despite having implemented other significant cost-cutting measures over the past five years, according to a report by The New York Times.

Met announced additional cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions for its highest-paid employees and delaying a new production scheduled for the upcoming season.

According to the report, the opera house will reduce its administrative staff by 22, decreasing the total from 284 to approximately 262, which is about 10% of the division's workforce.