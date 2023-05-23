Sluggishness grips PC market as firms drag feet on orders1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Commercial PCs comprised 58.3% of the overall PC market in India during Q1 2023, up from 54.4% a year earlier, according to the report.
NEW DELHI : Reduced and delayed procurement of laptops, desktops and workstations by companies, including small and medium enterprises, have led to a 25% decline in shipments of business and commercial PCs in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a year earlier, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a report on Tuesday. Overall PC shipments in India, including in the consumer segment, declined 30% to 2.99 million units during the period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×