₹2.5 lakh crore! M-cap of 9 of India's 10 most valuable companies nosedive amid market bloodbath last week

Updated25 Jan 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Stock market crash: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw a negative run last week
Stock market crash: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw a negative run last week(An AI-generated image)

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms slumped by 2.51 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with a weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 2,032.65 points or 2.43 per cent.

"Markets witnessed a sharp sell-off during the week, with bears firmly in control. Weak global cues, persistent FII outflows, a depreciating rupee, and subdued corporate earnings kept pressure elevated throughout the week," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, plunged by 2,51,711.6 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 96,960.17 crore to 18,75,533.04 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by 48,644.99 crore to 9,60,825.29 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked 22,923.02 crore to 14,09,611.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel diminished by 17,533.97 crore to 11,32,010.46 crore.

Market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by 16,588.93 crore to 11,43,623.19 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro tanked 15,248.32 crore to 5,15,161.91 crore.

Mcap of Bajaj Finance declined by 14,093.93 crore to 5,77,353.23 crore and that of State Bank of India edged lower by 11,907.5 crore to 9,50,199.77 crore.

Market valuation of Infosys dived 7,810.77 crore to 6,94,078.82 crore.

However, mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed 12,311.86 crore to 5,66,733.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

"The correction was fuelled by a confluence of factors: escalating geopolitical tensions, aggressive FII selling, and panic regarding the Rupee’s weakness," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said on markets sell-off last week.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
