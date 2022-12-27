25,000 in line for Flipkart’s $700 mn Esop cash bonanza1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 11:09 PM IST
E-commerce giant prepares to award a whopping $700 million one-time cash payout to holders of employee stock options
More than 25,000 current and former employees of Flipkart are set to make a financial windfall as the e-commerce giant prepares to award a whopping $700 million one-time cash payout to holders of employee stock options.