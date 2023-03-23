2nd BharatPe founder to sue Ashneer Grover1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: After BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya, the other founder, Shashvat Nakrani, is set to sue the startup’s co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover over “unpaid shares”, two people aware of the matter said
