2nd BharatPe founder to sue Ashneer Grover

In December 2022, Mint reported that BharatPe filed a civil suit against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover,as well as relatives seeking 88.67 crore in damages. BharatPe also filed a criminal complaint against Grover and his family with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, alleging criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence. It also filed an arbitration claim in Singapore to claw back restricted shares (1.4%) allotted to Grover and prevent him from using the title of a founder. In January, Koladiya had sued Grover reclaiming the shares transferred in December 2018. According to Koladiya’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, he had agreed to sell 1,611 shares worth around ₹87 lakh to Grover on 3 December 2018. The number of shares are now at 16,110. In the lawsuit, Koladiya claims that he has not been paid for his shares yet.

