Byju's Crisis: 3 board members, auditor resign; cite differences with founder Byju Raveendran2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 06:13 PM IST
As per the report, G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus are the ones who have resigned from the board.
Citing differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues, three board members of Byju's have tendered their resignations, reported CNBC-TV18 on 22 June.
