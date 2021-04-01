3 days a week in office...: IBM plans new working setup for employees post-covid

Krishna said that he could see 10%-20% of employees staying entirely remote, but he’s concerned about how that would impact building company culture. “When people are remote I worry about what’s their career trajectory going to be," Krishna said. “If they want to become a people manager, if they want to get increasing responsibilities or if they want to build a culture within their teams, how are we going to do that remotely?" He added that parents will be allowed to work entirely remotely until schools reopen.

