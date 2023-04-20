Three gaming self-regulatory bodies to seek govt nod3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:52 PM IST
- SROs will be the mainstay of the self-regulatory mechanism for online gaming
- SROs will have to ensure that verified real money games are based on skill and not chance
Three collectives, representing over 200 Indian online gaming companies, are set to reach out to the ministry of electronics and information technology for recognition as self-regulating organisations (SROs), two people familiar with the development said.
