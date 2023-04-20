Three gaming self-regulatory bodies to seek govt nod

According to one of the two people cited above, SROs will have to deal with two major challenges: ensuring that verified real money games are based on skill and not chance and creating a level-playing field to ensure gaming companies trying to establish a hold in the industry can be incorporated. “There have to be two tests to meet the first challenge, a subjective qualitative test, which ensures games meet the approved definition of permissible games. And a quantitative test to ensure that the games are dependent on the skill and not on chance," he said, seeking anonymity. “Two, SROs will have the burden to ensure the space is not restrictive. It must allow new players to be incorporated."