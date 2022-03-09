315Work Avenue leases 800 seats to Square Yards in Pune

“…We wanted to ensure a modern, tech-enabled, flexible workspace with a convenient commute to meet the demands of our exponentially growing workforce. This arrangement offers convenience and flexibility for the company's employees in a contemporary and safe environment. Hence keeping in mind, the rapidly evolving dynamics around the concept of the workplace, we took decisive action to move into the coworking space," said Anand Moorthy, chief business officer and principal partner - asset management services and Data Intelligence, Square Yards.