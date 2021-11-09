315WorkAvenue leases 300 seats to Operative in Pune

BENGALURU: Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue said it has leased 300 seats in Pune to Operative, a New York-headquartered advertising company. The space is part of a 30,000 sq ft workspace of 315Work Avenue at the World Trade Center (WTC), Pune, at Kharadi.

Operative recently also signed a 300 seats workspace with 315Work Avenue in Bengaluru. 315Work Avenue currently manages around 20,000 seats spread over a million sq ft office space across 20 centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company plans to add another five lakh sq ft office space over six months. It offers enterprise offices, co-working desks, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices to corporates, mid-size enterprises, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.

“We are excited on our association with Operative which is a clear indication that hybrid is the new trend in which lot of companies are looking forward to take up workspace. In the current scenario, companies, especially enterprises and multinationals are opting for flexible workspaces and reconsidering fixed asset investments to remain agile and retain flexibility to adjust operations based on the market conditions. As the concept of work from anywhere is far more prevalent and widespread today, flexible workspaces offer a great office experience which can boost productivity and cut travel time of employees," said Manas Mehrotra, founder, 315Work Avenue.

Lorne Brown, CEO, Operative, said, “Keeping in mind the rapidly evolving dynamics around the concept of the workplace, this arrangement offers convenience and flexibility to our employees in a contemporary and safe environment. Operative is dedicated to creating work environments which promote productivity and collaboration, while also focusing on safety and flexibility. As more employees hopefully return to the workplace in the coming months, we are excited to provide this new workplace model for employees, consistent with our company’s inclusive and innovative culture."

With flexible spaces becoming mainstream, co-working operators have seen a massive spike in the number of enquiries recently. As per a recent report by Cushman and Wakefield, leasing of flexible workspace by corporates rose 73% year-on-year during January-June, signaling the continued demand for co-working spaces in the current scenario.

