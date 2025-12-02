33,000% returns in 4 years! Aman Gupta's Shark Tank bhujiya chips bet results in ₹40 crore payoff

BoAt co-founder and angel investor, Aman Gupta's Shark Tank bhujiya chips investment bet resulted in 40 crore payoff over the last four years. Here's how much the entrepreneur invested in the snack maker Let's Try. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated2 Dec 2025, 10:06 PM IST
In a recent social media post, Aman Gupta highlighted how his initial investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh into the snack maker has now turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore.
Indian entrepreneur, angel investor, and the co-founder of BoAt, Aman Gupta, in a recent social media post on X, disclosed that his Shark Tank India Season 1 investment into the snacks brand, Let's Try, has generated staggering returns over the last four years.

In his post, Aman Gupta highlighted how his initial investment of 12 lakh into the snack maker has now turned into 40 crore. The angel investor and Shark Tank India judge also highlighted how nobody wanted to invest in the company, which ended up generating more returns than his Nvidia investment.

However, in his post, Aman Gupta did not disclose any information on the amount of investment or returns he received from his bet in the US-based chipmaking giant, Nvidia Corp.

“I couldn’t make money in Nvidea (Nvidia) Chips. But I made money in Bhujiya Chips,” said Aman Gupta in his post on X. “My 12 lack (lakh) investment has turned into 40 crore in a company almost nobody wanted to invest in…,” he said.

Aman Gupta's investment ideology

The entrepreneur and angel investor reiterated that his investment ideology is to invest in a company's founder and their qualities, and not look at the formulas of funding.

“I have never been an Excel sheet investor. I invest in founders, not formulas,” said Gupta in his recent post.

Gupta's investment in the snacks brand, Let's Try, has generated 33,233% returns to reach its current 40 crore level, compared to its initial 12 lakh level four years ago.

The entrepreneur also claimed that his return on investment from Let's Try has allegedly been the best outcome in the history of the business TV show Shark Tank India. Aman Gupta attributed this win to qualities like backing passion, madness and hunger.

“333x return in 4 years (~33,233%). Some call it luck, but I call it instinct. I call it backing passion, madness & hunger. Also, this is the best outcome in Shark Tank India history, yet,” said Aman Gupta in his post.

What is Let's Try?

Let's Try is an Indian snacks manufacturing company which offers its customers options like potato wafers, Bhujiya, among other snacks, using high-quality ingredients.

The company website suggests that the products sold by the company are reportedly trans-fat free, palm oil free, no-cholesterol, no-white sugar, and high in fiber.

“We use 100% groundnut oil. No preservatives, No artificial flavours, or colors, no trans fats or cholesterol. We have a large variety of snacks, all of which have a unique taste and flavour,” according to the company website.

According to the official website, the company sells its products through BigBasket, Blinkit, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, DMart, Reliance Retail, Zepto, among other online and offline retailers in India.

Key Takeaways
  • Investing in passionate founders can lead to exceptional returns.
  • A focus on high-quality, healthy products can resonate with consumers.
  • Non-traditional investment approaches can yield better outcomes than conventional methods.
