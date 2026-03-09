360 One Asset closes fifth private credit fund with $400 million corpus

MUMBAI: 360 ONE Asset has closed its fifth private credit fund with a corpus of $400 million ( ₹3,500 crore) and will offer structured and innovative credit solutions to high-quality Indian companies, the investment firm said in a statement on Monday.

The fund has attracted capital from a diversified investor base, including pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, reflecting rising institutional allocation to alternative assets.

“India’s private credit market is at a structural inflection point, supported by strong economic growth, increasing formalization of capital, and rising demand for flexible financing solutions,” 360 ONE Asset’s CIO and head of private credit Aakash Desai said in the statement. “For global and domestic institutional investors, private credit offers a compelling value proposition, with attractive yield premiums, strong covenant protections, and access to high-growth businesses in a large and underpenetrated credit market.”

“With sustained origination momentum, we believe we are well-positioned to scale our franchise while remaining anchored to disciplined underwriting, downside protection, and long-term capital preservation,” he added.

With the latest fund close, 360 ONE aims to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading private credit managers, at a time when the asset class is witnessing rapid growth. A new wave of domestic and global investment firms is entering the space as companies seek faster and more flexible capital than traditional lenders can provide.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, firms including DMI Alternatives, Ascertis Credit, Motilal Oswal Alternates, ASK Group, True North, Edelweiss, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Prabhudas Lilladhar and Vivriti Asset Management have launched new funds. Global heavyweights such as Blackstone Group and Bandhan AMC are also setting up dedicated platforms. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has announced a $2 billion plan aimed at attracting global capital into the asset class.

360 ONE Asset’s private credit business manages credit assets worth about ₹15,200 crore. In 2024, the firm originated over ₹6,600 crore of private credit transactions, followed by about ₹7,000 crore in 2025, demonstrating sustained deal flow, deep sponsor relationships and strong execution.

The new fund will focus on capital preservation and structured credit investments with covenant protections and risk-adjusted returns. Across its five funds, 360 ONE has built a private credit platform that relies on sector-focused underwriting, credit evaluation and active portfolio monitoring.

Overall, the firm manages about $11 billion in assets across listed markets and alternatives, of which roughly $6 billion is in private markets. Its strategy focuses on sector-agnostic, secured performing credit opportunities spanning acquisition finance, growth capital, refinancing and event-driven financing, backed by strong cash flows, high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

